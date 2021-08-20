GTAV Once Again Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

Grand Theft Auto V has once again topped the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending August 15, 2021.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up from third to second place, while Far Cry 5 drops from second to third place. Assassin's Creed Valhalla climbs the charts from 10th to fourth place.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is up two spots to fifth place, while Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War drops to sixth place. Ring Fit Adventure runs up the charts to seventh place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Grand Theft Auto V Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Far Cry 5 Assassin's Creed Valhalla Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Ring Fit Adventure Minecraft Animal Crossing: New Horizons Just Dance 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

