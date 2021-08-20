The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Tops the Swiss Charts for 5th Straight Week - Sales

posted 5 hours ago

The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts in its fifth week, according to SwissCharts.com for the 32ns week of 2021.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remains in second place, while Assassin's Creed Valhalla has re-entered the top 10 in third place. Minecraft is up from fourth to fifth place and Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury drops from third to fifth place.

There are a total of five multiplatform games in the top 10, three Nintendo Switch games, and two PlayStation games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 32, 2021: The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Assassin's Creed Valhalla Minecraft Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart FIFA 21 F1 2021 Grand Theft Auto V Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

