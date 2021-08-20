Saints Row 'Rebooting' Website Teasing August 25 Announcement - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 369 Views
Publisher Deep Silver and developer Volition have opened a Saints Row teaser website. The website features an image of a brick wall with the text "Rebooting."
Gamescom 2021: Opening Night Live host Geoff Keighley via Twitter posted a link to the teaser website and saying the team is "bossing" with its announcements for the show this year.
With Keighley posting a link to the teaser website it is very likely a Saints Row reboot will be announced during Gamescom 2021: Opening Night Live, starts on Wednesday, August 25 at 11:00am PT / 2:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm CEST.
5 days until @gamescom #OpeningNightLive on Wednesday.— Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 20, 2021
We are “Bossing” it with our announcements this year 👀 https://t.co/osudHTCxj1
See you live, Wednesday at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 7 pm BST / 8 pm CEST at https://t.co/FjoDbKD0sN pic.twitter.com/6zE974HW0Q
It was also announced the world premiere of gameplay for the recently announced first-person shooter, Call of Duty: Vanguard, will happen during Gamescom 2021: Opening Night Live.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
I hope the reboot goes more like Saints Row 1+2 then everything that came after. I want a new GTA and Saints Row 1 gave us a nextgen GTA before GTA did and since the is no sign of GTA6 please let this be more like the first two that was GTA clones. I dont want that comedy shit just a good GTA clone
Definitely hyped for this after 6 and a half years of waiting since Gat out of Hell. I know it's a reboot, but please keep the comedy focus the series is known for.