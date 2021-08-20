Metroid Dread Trailer Provides Another Glimpse of Dread - News

Publisher Nintendo and developer MercurySteam have released a new trailer for Metroid Dread that provides "Another Glimpse of Dread."

Nintendo last month revealed he map in the game has evolved when compared to previous entries in the series and is no longer simple cell-based. The map is now a more detailed navigational tool providing far more information.

View the trailer below:

Metroid Dread will launch for the Nintendo Switch on October 8.

