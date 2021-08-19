NHL 22 Arrives October 15, First in NHL Series to Use Frostbite Engine - News

/ 211 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

EA Sports has officially announced the next entry in the annual NHL series, NHL 22, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. It will launch on October 15.

NHL 22 is the first entry in the series to use EA's Frostbite engine, which has been used in the FIFA series since FIFA 17 and Madden series since Madden 18.

View the reveal trailer below:

"For the first time ever, experience hockey on one of the industry’s most powerful game engines bringing unrivaled visual detail to every hit, deke, and shot," said EA Sports. "Superstar X-Factors lets you feel the personality and power of NHL superstars with an all-new ability system that unlocks the unique skills of the league’s most elite players. From HUT to World of Chel, Superstar X-Factors brings new class based strategy to every game mode."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles