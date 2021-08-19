Quake Remaster Out Now for Xbox One, PS4, Switch, and PC - News

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer id Software have released a remaster of the original Quake for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Microsoft Store for $9.99. It is also available on Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 version are "coming soon" and will be a free upgrade for those who purchase the game on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

View the official trailer for the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Developed by the award-winning id Software, Quake is the ground-breaking, original dark fantasy first-person shooter that inspires today’s retro-style first-person shooter games. Now, experience the authentic, updated, and visually enhanced version of the original.

Key Features:

Experience the Original Game, Enhanced – Enjoy the original, authentic version of Quake, now with up to 4K and widescreen resolution support, enhanced models, dynamic and colored lighting, anti-aliasing, depth of field, the original, atmospheric soundtrack and theme song by Trent Reznor, and more. There’s never been a better time to play Quake.

– Enjoy the original, authentic version of Quake, now with up to 4K and widescreen resolution support, enhanced models, dynamic and colored lighting, anti-aliasing, depth of field, the original, atmospheric soundtrack and theme song by Trent Reznor, and more. There’s never been a better time to play Quake. Play the Dark Fantasy Campaign – You are Ranger, a warrior armed with a powerful arsenal of weapons. Fight corrupted knights, deformed ogres and an army of twisted creatures across four dark dimensions of infested military bases, ancient medieval castles, lava-filled dungeons and gothic cathedrals in search of the four magic runes. Only after you have collected the runes will you hold the power to defeat the ancient evil that threatens all of humanity.

– You are Ranger, a warrior armed with a powerful arsenal of weapons. Fight corrupted knights, deformed ogres and an army of twisted creatures across four dark dimensions of infested military bases, ancient medieval castles, lava-filled dungeons and gothic cathedrals in search of the four magic runes. Only after you have collected the runes will you hold the power to defeat the ancient evil that threatens all of humanity. Get the Original and New Expansion Packs – Quake also comes with both original expansion packs: “The Scourge of Armagon” and “Dissolution of Eternity,” as well as two expansions developed by the award-winning team at MachineGames: “Dimension of the Past,” and the all-new “Dimension of the Machine.”

– Quake also comes with both original expansion packs: “The Scourge of Armagon” and “Dissolution of Eternity,” as well as two expansions developed by the award-winning team at MachineGames: “Dimension of the Past,” and the all-new “Dimension of the Machine.” Discover the All-New “Dimension of the Machine” Expansion – In the deepest depths of the labyrinth lies the core of lava and steel known only as The Machine. Crusade across time and space against the forces of evil to bring together the lost runes, power the dormant machine, and open the portal hiding the greatest threat to all known worlds—destroy it… before it destroys us all.

– In the deepest depths of the labyrinth lies the core of lava and steel known only as The Machine. Crusade across time and space against the forces of evil to bring together the lost runes, power the dormant machine, and open the portal hiding the greatest threat to all known worlds—destroy it… before it destroys us all. Enjoy Online and Local Multiplayer and Co-Op – Fight through the dark fantasy base campaign and expansions in four-player online or local split-screen co-op, and compete in pure, retro-style combat with support for eight-player (online) or four-player (local split-screen) matches. Featuring dedicated server support for online matchmaking and peer-to-peer support for custom matches.

– Fight through the dark fantasy base campaign and expansions in four-player online or local split-screen co-op, and compete in pure, retro-style combat with support for eight-player (online) or four-player (local split-screen) matches. Featuring dedicated server support for online matchmaking and peer-to-peer support for custom matches. Download Additional, Free Mods and Missions – Expand your experience with free, curated, fan-made and official mods and missions such as Quake 64, which is available to download and play now. More fan-made and official mods and missions coming soon.

– Expand your experience with free, curated, fan-made and official mods and missions such as Quake 64, which is available to download and play now. More fan-made and official mods and missions coming soon. Play Together with Cross-Play – Play the campaign and all expansion packs cooperatively or go toe-to-toe in multiplayer matches with your friends regardless of platform!

Xbox Features:

Take Quake Anywhere with xCloud Portability – Play Quake wherever you want with Xbox’s xCloud, available only to Game Pass Ultimate players.

Switch Features:

Motion Aiming Ready – Improve your gunplay with an option that allows you to aim using gyro controls. The option can be used in conjunction with the control stick for the perfect blend of immersion and accuracy.

