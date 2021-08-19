Exekiller is a Post-Apocalyptic Western Game, Announced for PC - News

Polish developer Paradark Studio has announced post-apocalyptic western action-adventure game, Exekiller, for PC via Steam.

"We are fans of Westerns and post-apocalyptic, but also dark science-fiction, cyberpunk, and retro-futurism—from mixing these genres, Exekiller was born," said Paradark Studio CEO Amadeusz Wrobel.

View the reveal trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

20 years ago the Great Fire Disaster set most of the world on fire causing mass extinction and destruction of life and earth. Only 30% of mankind has survived, only a few spots on earth are possible to live. As the governments failed, corporations took control. The world is plunging into chaos and anarchy. Welcome to New York in 1998.

You are an Exekiller, a futuristic bounty hunter. Your main goal is collecting S.O.U.L.S – biochip component which gathers information about its owner and also controls him. Chips are produced by one of the biggest corporations that rule the New Earth. Without S.O.U.L you simply don’t exist.

Key Features:

Player-Driven Story – How you approach Exekiller is up to you. Your choices affect not only the way the story develops—it also lets you face every situation any way you like. Your decisions affect the storyline that offers massive re-playability.

– How you approach Exekiller is up to you. Your choices affect not only the way the story develops—it also lets you face every situation any way you like. Your decisions affect the storyline that offers massive re-playability. Explore a Vast Open World – The world of Exekliller is both beautiful and lethal. Travel across diverse regions from deserts and canyons, through deadly highways and radioactive fields.

– The world of Exekliller is both beautiful and lethal. Travel across diverse regions from deserts and canyons, through deadly highways and radioactive fields. Hunt Outlaws – You can either kill them, bring them to justice or set them free—the choice is yours. Make full use of environment and various types of weapons and gadgets. Use your abilities / skills to gain advantage. Sneak past your enemies or talk your way out of trouble situations

– You can either kill them, bring them to justice or set them free—the choice is yours. Make full use of environment and various types of weapons and gadgets. Use your abilities / skills to gain advantage. Sneak past your enemies or talk your way out of trouble situations An Ever-Changing Environment – Experience fascinating journey through post-apocalyptic landscapes dramatically affected by a stunning day / night cycle, dynamic weather and radioactive sun storms.

