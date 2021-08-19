Xuan-Yuan Sword VII Arrives September 30 for PS4 and Xbox One in the West - News

Publisher Eastasiasoft and developers Softstar Entertainment, DOMO Studio, and Yooreka Studio announced Xuan-Yuan Sword VII will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in North America and Europe on September 30.

The latest entry in a long running saga, Xuan-Yuan Sword VII is an accessible entry point, offering a standalone story and dynamic, real-time combat. Set 2000 years ago in China near the end of Western Han rule, Xuan-Yuan Sword VII places players in the role of noble swordsman Taishi Zhao following the trail of a mysterious bamboo slip from the crypt of Marquis of Liu that promised prosperity, but only brought famine and misery in its wake. To protect his family and seek out the truth of this calamity, Taishi Zhao embarks upon a journey through a mythological realm full of otherworldly beings bent on his destruction.

Along the way, Taishi Zhao must master a host of fighting techniques. Armed with the Elysium Scroll, he can slow down time, absorb monsters, or alter the environment. Upgrade your armor and weapons, develop passive skills, and learn new techniques. Block, dodge, and riposte your foes as you journey through this haunted realm.

Xuan-Yuan Sword VII is a celebration of ancient China’s landscape, civilization and culture, infused with the mystique of its own legends. With a story deeply rooted in ancient Chinese history and mythology, Xuan-Yuan Sword VII reimagines both as one fantastical and chaotic realm under the governance of a new Xin Dynasty. Witness the final destiny of the Mohists who believed in an ancient philosophy of logic, rational thought, and science that was once as popular as Confucianism in China 2200 years ago.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

