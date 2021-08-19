Ultra Age Arrives September 9 for Switch and PS4 - News

Publishers Dangen Entertainment and Intragames, and developers Next Stage and Visual Dart announced the high-speed character action game, Ultra Age, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 worldwide on September 9 for $29.99. It will launch at a later date for PC via Steam.

Ultra Age will support English, Japanese, Korean, Traditional Chinese, French, Italian, German, and Spanish languages.

View the launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Ultra Age follows the story of a young warrior named Age, who embarks on a mission to save humankind from extinction. He must use his blades to cut through robotic and mutant foes, explore futuristic locales, and unravel a vast conspiracy concerning the fate of the planet.

Story

Far in the future, the resources of Earth have become insufficient, its ecosystem long ago changed irrevocably by a passing meteor. Humankind has divided into two: the people who have escaped Earth and relocated to the space colony, ‘Orbital Arc,’ and the others who have remained on Earth in a facility called ‘The Shelter.’

When the people of The Shelter cut all supplies to Orbital Arc, humankind commences a bold experiment to grant one last hope for humanity. A young sword-wielding warrior named Age falls down from orbit to Earth. Accompanied by his floating android, Helvis, he must find the indispensable key to the survival of humankind…

Key Features:

Combo with Blade-Changing Action – Slash through foes with a variety of blades in high-speed, stylish action. Change blades on the fly into powerful moves to create linkage and run combos. Different attributes and varied actions call for strategy against different types of foes.

– Slash through foes with a variety of blades in high-speed, stylish action. Change blades on the fly into powerful moves to create linkage and run combos. Different attributes and varied actions call for strategy against different types of foes. Narrow Gaps Using the Wire Skill – Launch the wire skill to pull smaller enemies toward you, or Quantum Warp to get instant access to larger foes. Use the wire to strategically overcome numerical inferiority, traverse gaps on land and quickly grab items.

– Launch the wire skill to pull smaller enemies toward you, or Quantum Warp to get instant access to larger foes. Use the wire to strategically overcome numerical inferiority, traverse gaps on land and quickly grab items. Get the Edge with Skills – Gather elements to enhance your blades, expand your skills, and learn new combos. Install modules and power gear to level up Age and increase your arsenal of blades to take down the toughest of enemies. Use Helvis to burst into Critical Rage, cast Healing Pocket to recover, or Time Shift to loot more items.

– Gather elements to enhance your blades, expand your skills, and learn new combos. Install modules and power gear to level up Age and increase your arsenal of blades to take down the toughest of enemies. Use Helvis to burst into Critical Rage, cast Healing Pocket to recover, or Time Shift to loot more items. Experience a Post-Apocalyptic Earth – Follow Age on his journey in the year 3174. Experience cutscenes that tell the story of Age’s mission across futuristic mecha, forests and deserts. Encounter mysterious characters and overcome menacing bosses to uncover the story behind the fate of humankind.

