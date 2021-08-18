Nostalgic Train Headed to Switch on August 19 - News

Publisher Amata Games and developer Tatamibeya announced Nostalgic Train will launch for the Nintendo Switch via eShop on August 19. It will support English, Japanese, French, Italian, German, Spanish, and Chinese (Simplified and Traditional) languages.

View a trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

It’s so bright, you can hardly see. Engulfed by the extreme humidity and sound of the cicadas. Mixed with the faint smell of the sea. Sitting on the wood bench at an old station. Why is it that you’re here, and what is it that you’re doing…?

The scenery is that of a nostalgic countryside. “Natsugiri” is written on the station. A single-track rail line. You, as if thrown into the light, awaken without any memories. Mysteriously enough, there was no one to be seen on this unknown land…

In a Japanese countryside created in Unreal Engine 4, solve the mystery of the missing people of Natsugiri, as well as yourself, through a somewhat heartrending, mysterious first-person adventure / walking simulator.

The game features “Two Flickers at the End of the Trip” Story Mode, as well as a Free Mode where you can explore the world of Natsugiri.

Created by independent developer Tatamibeya, immerse yourself into an illusive world that combines story and scenery.

