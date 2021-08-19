PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Launch Sales Comparison Through Week 39 - Sales

This weekly mini-series compares the aligned launch sales of the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

It should be noted the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S had a worldwide launch, while the PlayStation 5 launch was split over the course of two weeks. Also, the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017, while the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launched during the holidays in November 2020.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Global:

PS5: 10,617,098 Switch: 8,808,768 XSX|S: 6,563,971

Through the first 39 weeks available worldwide the PlayStation 5 is ahead of the Switch and Xbox Series X|S by a fair margin. The PS5 is ahead of the Switch by 1.81 million units and is 4.05 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 2.24 million units.

The PS5 has sold 10.62 million in 39 weeks worldwide, while the Switch sold 8.81 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 6.56 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 39 weeks, the PlayStation 5 currently leads. The PS5 has a 40.8 percent marketshare, the Switch sits at 33.9 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 25.3 percent.

The Switch didn't reach current PS5 sales until week 42.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch US:

PS5: 3,939,172 Switch: 3,424,797 XSX|S: 3,167,824

Through the first 39 weeks available in the US the PlayStation 5 is ahead of the Switch and Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Switch by 0.51 million units and is 0.77 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 256,973 units.

The PS5 has sold 3.94 million in 39 weeks in the US, while the Switch sold 3.42 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 3.17 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 39 weeks, the PlayStation 5 currently leads. The PS5 has a 37.4 percent marketshare, the Switch sits at 32.5 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 30.1 percent.

The Switch didn't reach current PS5 sales until week 41.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Europe (38 weeks):

PS5: 3,857,162 Switch: 2,152,824 XSX|S: 1,935,355

The PlayStation 5 has been available for one week less than the Xbox Series X|S in Europe. After 38 weeks the PS5 is ahead of the Switch by 1.70 million units and is 1.92 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 217,469 units.

The PS5 has sold 3.86 million in 38 weeks in Europe, while the Switch sold 2.15 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 1.94 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 38 weeks, the PlayStation 5 currently leads. The PS5 has a 48.5 percent marketshare, the Switch sits at 27.1 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 24.4 percent.

The Switch didn't reach current PS5 sales until week 53.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Japan:

Switch: 2,401,049 PS5: 957,581 XSX|S: 72,142

Through the first 39 weeks available in Japan the Switch is ahead of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S by a wide margin. The Switch is ahead of the PS5 by 1.44 million units and is 2.133million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 0.89 million units.

The Switch has sold 2.40 million units in 39 weeks in Japan, while the PS5 has sold 0.96 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S 0.07 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 39 weeks, the Switch currently leads. The Switch has a 70.0 percent marketshare, the PS5 sits at 27.9 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 2.1 percent.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

