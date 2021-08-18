Pokemon Legends: Arceus Gets New Details and Trailer - News

The Pokemon Company and developer Game Freak have released new information and a new trailer of Pokemon Legends: Arceus.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus takes Trainers on an adventure through the Sinnoh region of the past—before it was even called Sinnoh. Many years ago, the land was called the Hisui region, and it was rare for humans and Pokemon to live in close harmony.

As a member of the Galaxy Expedition Team, players will visit Jubilife Village, a bustling settlement that serves as a base of operations. After receiving an assignment or a request, Trainers will set out from the village to study one of the various areas of the Hisui region. After they finish their survey work, Trainers return to Jubilife Village to prepare for their next task. Whenever Trainers leave Jubilife Village to set out on an excursion, their first stop will be one of the base camps that will serve as an outpost for their work. These base camps are more than just starting points—Trainers can stop for a rest during an excursion, letting their team of Pokemon recover their health, or use a base camp’s workbench to craft items.[1]

As Trainers progress toward completing the Pokedex and increase in rank as a member of the Galaxy Team, they will meet interesting characters and encounter unique Pokemon living in the Hisui region.

Wyrdeer

Category: Big Horn Pokemon

Big Horn Pokemon Height: 5’11”

5’11” Weight: 209.7 lbs.

209.7 lbs. Type: Normal/Psychic

In the Hisui region, Stantler can evolve into Wyrdeer. Using the black orbs at the bases of its antlers, this Pokemon generates and unleashes psychic energy powerful enough to distort space.

Basculegion

Category: Big Fish Pokemon

Big Fish Pokemon Height: 9’10”

9’10” Weight: 242.5 lbs.

242.5 lbs. Type: Water/Ghost

Basculin in the Hisui region evolve into Basculegion when they are possessed by the souls of other Basculin from their school that could not withstand the harsh journey upstream. Their propulsive power is bolstered by the souls possessing them, letting them swim without tiring.

Hisuian Braviary

Category: Battle Cry Pokemon

Battle Cry Pokemon Height: 5’7″

5’7″ Weight: 95.7 lbs.

95.7 lbs. Type: Psychic/Flying

When Rufflet in the Hisui region evolve, they become Hisuian Braviary. Hisuian Braviary can imbue its eerie screeches with psychic power to generate powerful shock waves. It can also use its psychic power to sharpen its sixth sense, entering a trance that boosts its physical abilities.

Hisuian Growlithe

Category: Scout Pokemon

Scout Pokemon Height: 2’7″

2’7″ Weight: 50 lbs.

50 lbs. Type: Fire/Rock

This is Growlithe as it appears in the Hisui region. Hisuian Growlithe has longer, more voluminous fur than the previously discovered form of Growlithe. Highly vigilant, they tend to be seen watching over their territory in pairs.

Preorders for Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be available on Nintendo eShop starting Wednesday, August 18, 2021. As an early-purchase bonus, Trainers will be able to obtain an in-game outfit based on Hisuian Growlithe.

