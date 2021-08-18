Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Trailer Digs Into the Details - News

The Pokemon Company and developers ILCA and Game Freak have released new information and a new trailer of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl that digs into the details of the game.

The Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl games enable fans to experience the original story and game features from Pokemon Diamond and Pokemon Pearl in a fresh way. First released in 2006, the original games have been faithfully reproduced and colorfully revitalized for Nintendo Switch.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl will bring Trainers back to the Sinnoh region, where they will meet Professor Rowan, battle against Team Galactic, and explore the Grand Underground. The Sinnoh region’s popular Pokemon Super Contests return as Super Contest Shows, and players can socialize with other Trainers from around the world in the Union Room. Trainers will also be able to personalize their gameplay experience by using Capsule Decoration. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl will be compatible with Pokemon HOME in 2022.

A special edition Nintendo Switch Lite Dialga & Palkia Edition will be released on Friday, November 5, 2021, to commemorate the launch of these titles and will have a design on the back featuring a silver-colored Dialga and a gold-colored Palkia.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl will launch for the Nintendo Switch worldwide on November 19. A Double Pack featuring both versions will also be available.

