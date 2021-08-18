Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut Gets Launch Trailer Ahead of August 20 Release - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Sucker Punch Productions have released the launch trailer for Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut.

View the launch trailer below:

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut will launch August 20 for $69.99 / €79.99 / £69.99 on the PlayStation 5 and $59.99 / €69.99 / £59.99 on the PlayStation 4. Users who own Ghost of Tsushima on PlayStation 4 can pre-order an upgrade to Director’s Cut on PlayStation 4 for $19.99 USD / €19.99 / £15.99.

