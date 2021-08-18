OPUS: Echo of Starsong Arrives September 1 - News

/ 198 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Developer Sigono announced the narrative-driven puzzle adventure and space exploration game, OPUS: Echo of Starsong, will launch for PC via Steam on September 1. A demo is now available.

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

OPUS: Echo of Starsong is a narrative-driven mix between puzzle adventure and space exploration. Asteroids containing a substance known as “Lumen” has become the center of conflict for the immense power they hold. Determined to find lumen of his own, a boy ventures out with a girl who can sing the song of asteroids, lending her voice to unravel an ancient myth hidden in the heart of space.

“I will find the lumen, and bring honor to the clan.”

Exiled by his people, Lee ventures out in search of lumen to atone for his mistakes. But progress is slow, until he saves Eda, a witch who can sense the presence of lumen. However, what appears to be a blessed encounter, will end up becoming a lifelong burden…

Key Features:

Seek Out Lumen Among the Asteroids – The female protagonist—Eda, can sense the thunderous echos of lumen in space, and navigate their spaceship towards the asteroid it came from.

– The female protagonist—Eda, can sense the thunderous echos of lumen in space, and navigate their spaceship towards the asteroid it came from. Unravel the Mystery of Lumen – The male protagonist—Lee, can explore asteroids to locate their echo’s source, which reside in magnificent temples deep within the asteroids, hiding their ancient secrets.

– The male protagonist—Lee, can explore asteroids to locate their echo’s source, which reside in magnificent temples deep within the asteroids, hiding their ancient secrets. Seek Out Lumen Among the Asteroids – Throughout their journey, the crew will encounter people of all sorts. From lumen intel brokers, to lumen excavation enforcement officers. Some may act as an obstacle, while others will prove themselves to be allies.

– Throughout their journey, the crew will encounter people of all sorts. From lumen intel brokers, to lumen excavation enforcement officers. Some may act as an obstacle, while others will prove themselves to be allies. Learn About Each Character’s Past – Most people of Thousand Peaks have a personal story to tell when it comes to the conflicts that have ravaged their homeland. Uncover the troubled history of this solar system as you get to know each character.

– Most people of Thousand Peaks have a personal story to tell when it comes to the conflicts that have ravaged their homeland. Uncover the troubled history of this solar system as you get to know each character. Travel Across a Lawless Solar System – The story’s main setting, Thousand Peaks, has been in a state of chaos ever since the Lumen War. Help the crew travel through the territories of different factions, as they gather intel on the fabled lumen.

– The story’s main setting, Thousand Peaks, has been in a state of chaos ever since the Lumen War. Help the crew travel through the territories of different factions, as they gather intel on the fabled lumen. Enjoy the Story at Your Own Pace – OPUS: Echo of Starsong is a narrative-driven game. Although puzzles and resource management are involved throughout the story, gameplay is kept simple to provide an accessible experience.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles