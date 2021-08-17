Emulator Lets You Play PlayStation Games on the Xbox Series X|S - News

PlayStation emulator, DuckStation, has been ported to the Xbox Series X|S and lets you play PS1 games on the new consoles at 4K resolution.

The PS1 emulator isn't available on the Xbox Digital Store and requires access to the Xbox Series X|S Developer Mode, which you have to pay a fee to Microsoft in order to enable. After you have Developer Mode you will need to manually install the emulator.

The goal for the DuckStation emulator is to be as "accurate as possible while maintaining performance suitable for low-end devices." This does allow PS1 games on the emulator to run up to 16 times their original resolution.

Youtuber Modern Vintage Gamer has showcased the PS1 emulator running on the Xbox Series S and at native 4K resolution and a locked 60 frames per second.

The Xbox version of DuckStation along with upscaling games to 4K resolution will also let you turn on the True Colour Rendering mode. This disables the dithering effect used in the original PlayStation hardware.

Texture Filtering is also available, which smooths out how blocky textures are on 3D objects when they get larger. There is also the ability to to fix texture warping, which is an issue seen in many PlayStation games.

