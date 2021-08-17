Humankind Out Now for PC and Game Pass - News

Publisher Sega and developer Amplitude Studios have officially release the 4X strategy game, Humankind, on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store and Xbox Game Pass for PC.

Humankind is a convergence of culture, history, and values that allows you to create a civilization that is as unique as you are. You’ll be re-writing the entire narrative of human history (…no pressure) from its humble beginnings in the Neolithic Era, as you set out to leave the biggest mark on the world.

This is more than history, it’s your story.

To create your unique civilization, combine 60 historical cultures from the Ancient, to the Modern Era. Each of those cultures will bring a unique layer creating near-endless outcomes. You’ll further customize your civilization with every deed you accomplish and moral choice you make. Everything you do builds your fame, and the player with the most fame will win the game.

Show off your strategic skills in deep tactical battles, make scientific breakthroughs and build a sprawling empire. You will need to decide what civilization you will shape and mastermind a strategy to leave the deepest mark on the world.

