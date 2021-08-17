Myst Remake Arrives August 26 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC - News

Developer Cyan announced the remake of Myst will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG, and Xbox Game Pass for Console, Cloud, and PC on August 26.

The Myst remake originally launched for Oculus Quest in December 2020.

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Welcome to Myst: a starkly beautiful island, eerily tinged with mystery and shrouded in intrigue.

Journey to Myst Island and other stunning, long dormant locations—called “Ages”—and begin to unravel the mystery you have been thrust into. As you learn what happened on the island, you will find that you are playing a key role in an epic story whose ending has not yet been written. Explore deeper connections in these stunning and surreal Ages, uncover a story of ruthless family betrayal, and make choices that will affect both you, and the world of Myst itself.

Cyan, the indie studio that created the beloved classic, has reimagined Myst.

Built from the ground up to play both in virtual reality as well as traditional flatscreen displays, Myst is teeming with new art, new sound, re-imagined interactions, and even optional puzzle randomization. Finally… the highly anticipated Myst 2D / virtual reality experience has arrived!

Now you can explore the Ages of Myst in a new dimension!

Built for Both Virtual Reality and 2D Displays

Designed and built from the ground up in Unreal Engine, this newly-reimagined version of Myst includes fresh takes on the visuals in every area in the game. With both virtual reality and 2D play experiences in mind, this definitive, modern edition of Myst will immerse you in the world in a way that has never been possible before.

The virtual reality experience includes both Free Roam and Teleport modes, and supports Valve Index, HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Rift S, and Quest via Oculus Link.

Additionally, Myst includes many “comfort level” features for both new and experienced virtual reality users, including the option to enable smooth or snap turning, quick travel up stairs and ladders, vertical height quantization, and more!

New and Requested Features:

For the first time in Myst‘s history, enjoy the game in many different languages through localized user interface, including dialogue and gameplay-context subtitles.

Tired of taking notes? Now you can take photo captures in-game to keep track of what you’ve encountered!

A large number of graphics options to choose from, such as supersampling options and Ray Tracing to bring the best Myst experience out of the hardware you have.

We’re thrilled to FINALLY confirm: our re-imagined version of Myst for PC/VR… and Mac.... and for the first time ever... Xbox(!!) will be available on August 26th!



If you haven’t already, please do us a favor and go wishlist it on Steam now: https://t.co/3onKyXETri pic.twitter.com/5sbCO57jsZ — Cyan Inc. (@cyanworlds) August 17, 2021

