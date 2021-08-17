Nexomon Launches September 17 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, PS4, and Xbox One - News

Publisher PQube and developer VEWO Interactive announced Nexomon will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on September 17.

The game is available now for PC via Steam, iOS, and Android. The sequel ,Nexomon: Extinction, is available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

Here is an overview of the game:

The original Nexomon is coming to console for the first time! Get ready to explore the NexoWorld in this return to nostalgic monster catching magic.

Embark on an epic journey and build your ultimate team to take on powerful Tamers and fearsome Nexomon. Catch, evolve and collect over 300 unique creatures as you battle to stop the NexoLord!

Key Features:

Become a Hero – Choose from seven unique starter Nexomon to begin your journey and train as you venture out to explore the sprawling world map. Build a formidable team to take on powerful foes and save the world from the NexoLord!

– Choose from seven unique starter Nexomon to begin your journey and train as you venture out to explore the sprawling world map. Build a formidable team to take on powerful foes and save the world from the NexoLord! Classic Battle System – Take part in a deep and engaging 2D battle system with animated turn-based combat against wild Nexomon, fellow tamers and legendary champions! You’ll need to master the nine elemental types to have the advantage in battle.

– Take part in a deep and engaging 2D battle system with animated turn-based combat against wild Nexomon, fellow tamers and legendary champions! You’ll need to master the nine elemental types to have the advantage in battle. Build Your Team – Encounter wild Nexomon and battle to capture them and add them to your Nexopedia! Build your dream team from over 300 Nexomon with hundreds of unique moves. Assemble the ultimate party and lead your friends to victory over the NexoLord!

– Encounter wild Nexomon and battle to capture them and add them to your Nexopedia! Build your dream team from over 300 Nexomon with hundreds of unique moves. Assemble the ultimate party and lead your friends to victory over the NexoLord! Explore the NexoWorld – From thick forests to dangerous volcanoes and beautiful snowscapes, your journey to save the NexoWorld will take you across a sprawling world map with over 10 vibrant regions to explore. Capture the unique creatures inhabiting the various environments to build the most powerful team!

