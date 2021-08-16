Crysis Remastered Trilogy Trailer Compares Xbox Series X and Xbox 360 Visuals - News

posted 9 hours ago

Crytek has released a new trailer for Crysis Remastered Trilogy, which compares it running on the Xbox Series X with the Xbox 360.

Crysis Remastered Trilogy includes remastered versions of Crysis, Crysis 2, and Crysis 3. All three games are featured in the comparison trailer. The Xbox Series X version of the game features improved visual, better lighting, improved textures and runs in a dynamic resolution between 1080p and 4K up to 60 frames per second.

View the comparison trailer below:

Crysis Remastered Trilogy will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in Fall 2021. It will also be optimized for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

