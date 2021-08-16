By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Crysis Remastered Trilogy Trailer Compares Xbox Series X and Xbox 360 Visuals

by William D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 511 Views

Crytek has released a new trailer for Crysis Remastered Trilogy, which compares it running on the Xbox Series X with the Xbox 360. 

Crysis Remastered Trilogy includes remastered versions of Crysis, Crysis 2, and Crysis 3. All three games are featured in the comparison trailer. The Xbox Series X version of the game features improved visual, better lighting, improved textures and runs in a dynamic resolution between 1080p and 4K up to 60 frames per second. 

View the comparison trailer below:

Crysis Remastered Trilogy will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in Fall 2021. It will also be optimized for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. 

4 Comments
curl-6 (4 hours ago)

Curious to see how 2 and 3 will look and run on Switch

  • 0
Mr Puggsly curl-6 (3 hours ago)

Crysis 2 and 3 run fine on Ryzen 2200G APU. With that said, should be easy for Switch to run these games with good settings and resolution at 30 fps.

  • 0
Pemalite (4 hours ago)

Please have a physical release!

  • 0
mjk45 Pemalite (3 hours ago)

At the moment there is no native PS5/ Series X versions but the PS4 Xbox one versions are available in physical form and will run in enhanced form on the PS5 and series X so unfortunately no current gen release for the trilogy.

  • 0