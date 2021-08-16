Xbox Series X Getting New 4K Dashboard - News

posted 10 hours ago

Microsoft announced it will be updating the dashboard on Xbox Series X consoles to 4K resolution. Starting today, Alpha Skip-Ahead Xbox Insiders will be able to increase the resolution of the dashboard on their Xbox Series X consoles.

"With today’s update, Alpha Skip-Ahead Insiders on Xbox Series X consoles connected to a 4K display can begin flighting an increased resolution UI," said the Xbox team in a new Xbox Wire post. "This change means Home, Guide, and other areas of the UI will be displayed in a higher native resolution for increased sharpness and text readability."

Up until this update, the dashboard and other elements in the UI on Xbox Series X consoles ran in 1080p. The dashboard in 4K resolution should appear crisper on 4KTVs compared to running in 1080p.

There was no mention if HDR support would be supported along with the increased resolution and no mention of the Xbox Series S dashboard getting any improvements to its dashboard. While games on the Xbox Series S run up to 1440p, the console can output in 4K resolution.

The 4K dashboard update should be rolling out to all Xbox Series X users in the near future.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

