Activision Officially Announces Call of Duty: Vanguard, Reveal Set for August 19 - News

/ 720 Views

by, posted 11 hours ago

Activision following leaks has officially announced Call of Duty: Vanguard. As was reported earlier today the worldwide reveal will take place on Thursday, August 19 at 10:30 am PT / 1:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm BST.

View the official teaser trailer below:

Read the announcement post below:

At 10:30 AM PT on August 19, the Battle of Verdansk will begin in Call of Duty®: Warzone.

Join the battle and experience the worldwide reveal of Call of Duty: Vanguard live in-game.

Be the first to the fight and be rewarded – report to Warzone and play in any playlist between 9:30 AM and 10:29 AM PT and prepare to participate in a limited-time Double XP, Double Weapon XP, and Double Battle Pass XP event before the battle begins.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles