Street Fighter V: Champion Edition Oro and Akira DLC Out Now - News

posted 4 hours ago

Capcom has released the Oro and Akira Kazama DLC fighters for Street Fighter V: Champion Edition today. Oro is from Street Fighter 3 and Akira Kazama is from Rival Schools.

The two DLC fighters are part of Season 5. If you purchase the Season 5 Premium Pass or Character pass you will get Dan, Rose, Oro, Akira and bonus content "Eleven." The fifth and final DLC fighter Luke will release in November 2021.

View the Akira gameplay trailer below:

View the Oro gameplay trailer below:

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition is available now for the PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam.

