BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites Arrives September 9 - News

/ 312 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Publisher Ziggurat Interactive and developer WayForward announced BloodRayne Betrayal: Fresh Bites will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and GOG on September 9.

View the release date trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Released in 2011, the original BloodRayne Betrayal was met with passionate reviews for its gorgeous graphics and punishing difficulty. This installment in the series changed things up by switching from a 3D, third-person format to a fast-paced, 2D side-scroller. As the deadly dhampir Rayne, players will battle through 15 levels as they wend their way through a hidden castle where a sinister vampiric gathering is taking place. It’s Rayne’s last job—will she “clean house” or find herself six feet under?

Key Features:

All-New Voice Acting – Originally released without any spoken dialog, the new BloodRayne Betrayal will feature AAA-quality voice acting by Laura Bailey and Troy Baker reprising their roles as Rayne and Kagan. Patrick Seitz and Todd Haberkorn are also featured as voice actors in the game, bringing more of its characters to life.

– Originally released without any spoken dialog, the new BloodRayne Betrayal will feature AAA-quality voice acting by Laura Bailey and Troy Baker reprising their roles as Rayne and Kagan. Patrick Seitz and Todd Haberkorn are also featured as voice actors in the game, bringing more of its characters to life. Enhanced Edition – Higher resolution character sprites and support for HD displays (up to 4K) are just a few new details added to the game that help Rayne strut her stuff on modern PCs and consoles.

– Higher resolution character sprites and support for HD displays (up to 4K) are just a few new details added to the game that help Rayne strut her stuff on modern PCs and consoles. Advanced Controller Support – Fresh Bites brings improved support for haptic features on modern console controllers.

– Fresh Bites brings improved support for haptic features on modern console controllers. Modern Console Release – Rayne returns to console including a first-ever release on Nintendo Switch.

– Rayne returns to console including a first-ever release on Nintendo Switch. Physical Edition – Collectors rejoice! Fresh Bites will receive an exclusive physical edition release for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch through Limited Run Games.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles