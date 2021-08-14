Phil Spencer: xCloud and Xbox Games Work Well on Steam Deck - News

/ 578 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer visited Valve Software this week and has had a chance to test out Valve's upcoming portable gaming device, the Steam Deck, for nearly a week.

He says gaming on the game, screen size, and the controls are all great, and he has even had a chance to play Halo and Age of Empires on the device. He took the opportunity to test on xCloud, also known as Xbox Cloud Gaming, on the device and he said it works well.

"Was [at Valve Software] this week talking w/ Scott, Erik, Gabe about Steam Deck," said Spencer via Twitter. "After having mine most of the week I can say it's a really nice device. Games with me on the go, screen size, controls all great. Playing Halo and Age feels good, xCloud works well. Congrats SD team."

The Steam Deck will launch this December starting at $399 for the 64 GB eMMC model. The price goes up to $529 for the 256 GB NVMe SSD model and $649 for the 512 GB NVMe SSD model.

Was @valvesoftware this week talking w/ Scott, Erik, Gabe about Steam Deck. After having mine most of the week I can say it's a really nice device. Games with me on the go, screen size, controls all great. Playing Halo and Age feels good, xCloud works well. Congrats SD team. pic.twitter.com/q4hWBvkk85 — Phil Spencer (@XboxP3) August 13, 2021

The Steam Deck runs on SteamOS, a custom Linux operating system, however, Valve has confirmed you can install different operating systems and third-party software to the device. This includes the ability to install Windows on it and play your Xbox games that are available on PC and even use your Xbox Game Pass subscription on it.

The head of Valve Gabe Newell has stated he wants the Steam Deck to sell in the millions.

"Our view is, if we're doing this right, we're going to be selling these in millions of units," said Newell at the time. "And it's clearly going to be establishing a product category that ourselves and other PC manufacturers are going to be able to participate in. And that's going to have long-term benefits for us. So that's sort of the frame in which we're thinking about this."

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney has said the Steam Deck is an "amazing move by Valve. A handheld PC/console hybrid running the SteamOS fork of Arch Linux, and it’s an open platform where users are free to install software or their choosing - including Windows and other stores."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles