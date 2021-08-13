Pokemon Presents Set for August 18, to Feature Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl and Legends: Arceus - News

/ 406 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

The Pokémon Company announced it will host a Pokémon Presents live stream on August 18 at 6:00 am PT / 9:00 am ET / 2:00 pm BST. You will be able to watch it on YouTube.

It will feature new information on Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Pokémon Shining Pearl, and Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl will launch for the Nintendo Switch on November 19 worldwide. Pokémon Legends: Arceus will launch for the Nintendo Switch on January 28, 2022 worldwide.

‼️

Attention, Trainers!



Tune in to our YouTube channel on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 6:00 a.m. PDT for a #PokemonPresents video presentation featuring #PokemonBrilliantDiamond, #PokemonShiningPearl, and #PokemonLegendsArceus! pic.twitter.com/quBEdaCce2 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 13, 2021

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles