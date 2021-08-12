Rumor: GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas Remasters Coming This Fall for XS, PS5, Switch, and More - News

Rockstar Games is developing remasters for three classic Grand Theft Auto titles, according to multiple sources who spoke with Kotaku.

The three Grand Theft Auto titles getting remastered are Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. Rockstar Games is using Unreal Engine and will be a mix of "new and old graphics." The user interface is getting updated, but will retain its classic style.

One source who claims to have seen actual footage of the remasters says it reminded them of a heavily-modded version of a classic Grand Theft Auto title.

The remasters will launch together in one package in late October and early November for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Google Stadia, iOS, and Android, according to the sources. However, the PC and mobile versions might get pushed back to 2022 as Rockstar is focusing on consoles first.

Rockstar Games might also be working on new ports of games like Red Dead Redemption. However, this will depend on the success of the Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto San Andreas remasters.

