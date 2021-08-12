11 Bit Studios Announces Frostpunk 2 - News

/ 430 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher and developer 11 Bit Studios has announced Frostpunk 2 for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.

"What we aim to deliver to players is an experience that goes vastly beyond that of the original Frostpunk," said Frostpunk 2 co-director Jakub Stokalski. "With a still-growing team of nearly 70 people, we have more manpower available to focus on all aspects of the game from the scale, the production value, and the quality of user experience, but our ambition is to do more than a straight-up sequel.

"What players should expect is a wide universe of choices, the freedom to shape the society and the city however they see fit—and reap the consequences. Frostpunk 2 builds on the conflicts of its predecessor—survival vs human values, life versus the arctic frost. But most importantly, it adds a new layer that is present in many aspects of the game—be it politics, society, or technological progress—the conflict between humans and their nature."

View the official announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Frostpunk 2 is the sequel to the highly acclaimed, BAFTA-nominated society survival game that blended city building, strategy, and management gameplay, creating a brand new genre. Its successor takes place 30 years after the apocalyptic blizzard storm, and Earth is still overwhelmed by the icy climate of never-ending frost and harsh weather.

You play as the leader of a resource-hungry metropolis where the expansion and search for new sources of power is an unavoidable reality. After the age of coal, conquering Frostland for the oil extraction industry is expected to be the new salvation of what’s left of humanity. However, change does not come easily, and not everyone in this new multi-layered society will welcome this new direction.

Demands and expectations of various factions will raise tensions and evoke conflicts, but will a cold-blooded rule and a Machiavellian approach to politics be necessary? As the everlasting cold continues its grip on the city and outside threats arise, you’ll need to make sure your people are united, driven, and ready for difficult, unavoidable sacrifices!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles