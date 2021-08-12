Respawn Fires Apex Legends Lead Game Designer for Sexist and Racist Comments - News

Respawn Entertainment has fired Daniel Klein, the lead game designer on Apex Legends, for sexist and racist comments he made in 2007.

Klein via Twitter has released a statement confirming he has been fired for the comments he made in 2007. He admits he said racist and sexist things and he has been open out it and been trying to become a better person.

"As of last Friday, I am no longer working at Respawn," said Klein. "I want to be very open here and say that I'm heartbroken and depressed. It's been a very dark few days. You may or may not have seen the awful, bigoted things I said in 2007. I wholeheartedly agree that THAT guy should have been fired.

"I have poured so much energy into becoming a better person since then, and right now I'm just very depressed because it feels I'll never be able to make up for who I was.

"I said racist and sexist things, not because I deeply believed any of them, but because I knew I could get a reaction out of people. That does not excuse anything I said; the impact of my words was the same regardless of what I believed.

"I'm mentioning this because with the help of a lot of people who loved me in spite of the shithead I was sometimes I was able to make progress on the journey to becoming a better person. If my story can help one person out there in a similar position to see that there's a way to become better, it would at least serve a purpose."

Klein continued saying he doesn't believe Electronic Arts or Respawn Entertainment did anything wrong in firing him.

"Again, to be clear, I'm not saying EA or Respawn did anything untoward. They were absolutely within their rights to terminate me, much as I may disagree with that decision. I wished I could take time to decompress but that's not how my brain works. I have crippling anxiety and if I don't at least start looking for a new job, that anxiety will eat me alive. If you know of anything that might fit my skill profile, let me know.

"Lastly, I'm just truly sorry to the Apex team. This is a headache they did not need. I know what their future plans are and I absolutely believe Apex has a bright future. There's so much cool shit coming. I just wished I could have worked on it."

