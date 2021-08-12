Boulder Dash Deluxe Arrives September 9 for Switch, Xbox One, and PC - News

Developer BBG Entertainment announced Boulder Dash Deluxe will launch for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on September 9 for $14.99.

"Boulder Dash was always one of my favorite games growing up, along with many other children of the 80s," said BBG Entertainment president Stephan Berendsen. "We’re thrilled to be able to bring it to an entirely new audience now, and to share Peter Liepa’s creation with gamers on nearly every platform."

Here is an overview of the game:

Built as a reincarnation of the classic Boulder Dash from 1984, Boulder Dash Deluxe is a collection of the series’ best games and levels, remastered and reinvigorated for modern consoles and PC platforms.

Explore the refreshed world of Boulder Dash with the game’s influential protagonist, Rockford, and dive headfirst into a myriad of new and exciting challenges. Players will dig through spectacular caves with modernized 3D elements while avoiding the perils of falling boulders! There’s no shortage of valuable gems to collect, and even more nefarious enemies to conquer along the way; discover treasure chests overflowing with rare collectibles and valuable power-ups as you plow your way through 180 new and challenging levels.

And how does Boulder Dash become “Deluxe”? Peter Liepa, the legendary creator of the original Boulder Dash, has designed “Liepa World”—a set of 20 uniquely challenging, mind-bending levels never seen before.

