LumbearJack Announced for Switch and PC - News

posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Armor Games Studios and developer FinalBoss Games have announced LumbearJack for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2022.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Jack is a humble bear with a simple dream: to return nature to its former glory with the help of his trusty axe and his animal friends. Slice and dice through machinery, slap some sense into wasteful humans, and work with wacky woodland critters to thwart the sinister plans of up-and-coming industrial giant Evil Works.

Key Features:

Play as a bear with an axe!

Chop your way through forests, construction sites, and more exciting locations in a variety of puzzles which utilize elements in the world around you.

Solve puzzles by tinkering with the environment around you.

Reduce, reuse, and recycle waste to upgrade your chopping capabilities.

Save a quirky cast of animal friends and team up with them to save the day.

Take down an evil corporation dead set on destroying nature as we know it.

