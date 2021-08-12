Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon Launches This Winter for Switch, PS4, and PC - News

Publisher Yacht Club Games and developer Vine announced Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam this winter.

Here is an overview of the game:

Delve with Shovel Knight into the depths of the Pocket Dungeon in an action-packed puzzle adventure mashup like none other! Join your mysterious guide Puzzle Knight as you shovel through scads of foes, procure new equipment, and battle bosses both familiar and new. Explore a tale with endless twists and turns, quest as your favorite heroes, and even challenge a friend for fast-paced head-to-head competition in Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon!

Key Features:

Enter a world of falling block puzzle games, with a dungeon-crawling twist! Bump into enemies to battle them and trade damage in a unique combat system. An all-new hybrid that’s never been seen before. Group foes together for massive chain attacks while grabbing keys, power-ups, and potions to refill your health!

Take control of more than 10 of your favorite heroes from the Shovel Knight universe, each with a unique power and play style.

Shovel Knight universe, each with a unique power and play style. Equip yourself on the fly with a treasure trove of items and equipment. Mix and match your loadout to prepare for any encounter.

Play in a variety of ways with Story Mode, 2 player competitive Versus Mode, a Daily Challenge, and much more!

A bold new visual style complements a new story. Learn the ropes from your pal Puzzle Knight as you attempt to escape the mysterious Pocket Dungeon. Shovel Knight‘s signature storytelling and humor are on full display!

Shovel Knight‘s signature storytelling and humor are on full display! Using your Shovel Knight series Amiibo allows you to call upon a familiar fairy friend to keep you company on your perplexing puzzle adventure!

We are thrilled to announce today that Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon, an action-packed puzzle adventure with a dungeon-crawling twist we’re developing alongside @Vine2D, will be coming to Nintendo Switch this Winter!✨



For more info on Pocket Dungeon: https://t.co/ML1CEVpdWb https://t.co/l30yMqFmFP — Yacht Club Games (@YachtClubGames) August 11, 2021

