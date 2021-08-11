Curious Expedition 2 Out Now for Switch, Coming Soon to PS4 and Xbox One - News

Thunderful Publishing and developer Maschinen-Mensch announced Curious Expedition 2 is now available for the Nintendo Switch via eShop for $19.99 / €19.99 / £16.99.

Curious Expedition 2 is coming soon to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It first launched for PC via Steam on January 28, 2021.

View the Nintendo Switch launch day trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Curious Expedition 2 is like a Journey to the Centre of the Earth version of Dungeons & Dragons, mixed with narrative roguelike elements, all wrapped up in a streamlined and accessible gameplay experience. Take on the role of an intrepid explorer, assemble your crew and head out into the unknown. On your expeditions you’ll come across all manner of cultures, flora, fauna, treasures and more, ranging from the worldly to the altogether more… curious! Using a combination of hand-crafted and procedural gameplay and story elements, Curious Expedition 2 creates completely unique and epic adventures every time you play.

You can fight T-rexes, plunder pirate ghost ships, barter with traders and indigenous tribes, recruit fellow explorers, discover ancient treasures and a whole lot more in your own procedural pulp adventure. In Curious Expedition 2, a world of unimaginable wonder and surprise awaits!

The Switch version includes all the content added after launch, most notably the new Director Mode and weekly Club Competitions that offer more challenges and rewards.

