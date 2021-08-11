Astroneer Headed to Switch in Early 2022 - News

/ 210 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Developer System Era announced Astroneer will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop in early 2022.

The game is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

View gameplay footage of the Nintendo Switch version of Astroneer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Explore and reshape distant worlds! Astroneer is set during the 25th century Intergalactic Age of Discovery, where Astroneers explore the frontiers of outer space, risking their lives in harsh environments to unearth rare discoveries and unlock the mysteries of the universe.

On this adventure, players can work together to build custom bases above or below ground, create vehicles to explore a vast solar system, and use terrain to create anything they can imagine. A player’s creativity and ingenuity are the key to seeking out and thriving while on exciting planetary adventures! In Astroneer you can:

Reshape the ground under your feet as though it were made of clay.

Survive on and explore carefully crafted planets that can be entirely deformed and traversed.

Snap together components and objects to build bases and vehicles.

Play with friends in 4 player online drop-in/drop-out co-op.

Discover and uncover the mysteries of the solar system

Deform and Shape Everything Around You

In Astroneer, players use their deform tool to dig, collect, shape and build anything they wish. Use this ability to dig to the center of the planet, build a ramp into the sky, or make megaliths just by using terrain!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles