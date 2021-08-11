Eastward Arrives September 16 for Switch and PC - News

/ 351 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Chucklefish and developer Pixpil announced Eastward will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, GOG, and Humble Store on September 16 for $24.99.

View the release date announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Eastward is a beautifully detailed and charming adventure game, from Shanghai-based indie developers, Pixpil.

In the near-future, society is starting to collapse, and the human population is at an all-time low. A deadly toxic presence has spread across the land, destroying and devouring everything in its path.

Those who could escape the miasma flocked to underground villages to start a new life. But for a hardworking miner and a mysterious young girl, the hope of a thriving outside world beckons…

Escape the tyrannical clutches of Sandfill’s subterranean society and join Eastward‘s unlikely duo on an exciting adventure to the land above! Discover beautiful yet bizarre settlements and make new friends as you travel across the world by rail.

Contains adult humor and some mature themes.

Key Features:

Travel the World – Discover the wonderfully weird world of Eastward. Climb aboard the cross-country railway which spans this decaying continent, stopping off to explore its bustling towns, curious campsites and shady forests.

– Discover the wonderfully weird world of Eastward. Climb aboard the cross-country railway which spans this decaying continent, stopping off to explore its bustling towns, curious campsites and shady forests. Fight or Fry – Fend off peculiar monsters and ferocious bosses with John’s weapon of choice—be it a flamethrower, cog-shooter or your trusty ol’ frying pan. Feeling merciful? Try temporarily stunning them with Sam’s kinetic blast.

– Fend off peculiar monsters and ferocious bosses with John’s weapon of choice—be it a flamethrower, cog-shooter or your trusty ol’ frying pan. Feeling merciful? Try temporarily stunning them with Sam’s kinetic blast. Mix Things Up – Switch between John and Sam to solve environmental puzzles and fight your way through formidable dungeons. Separate the duo to unlock hidden paths or stick together as you traverse a perilous landscape.

– Switch between John and Sam to solve environmental puzzles and fight your way through formidable dungeons. Separate the duo to unlock hidden paths or stick together as you traverse a perilous landscape. Small Town Life – Get to know a quirky cast of characters with oodles of personality! Immerse yourself in a heartwarming story-driven adventure, packed with fun and wacky humor.

– Get to know a quirky cast of characters with oodles of personality! Immerse yourself in a heartwarming story-driven adventure, packed with fun and wacky humor. Al Fresco Dining – Create deliciously authentic Eastwardian cuisine using (mostly) fresh, organic ingredients from toxic forests, potcrab farms and abandoned malls. These delicacies will grant health bonuses, power boosts and secret boons.

– Create deliciously authentic Eastwardian cuisine using (mostly) fresh, organic ingredients from toxic forests, potcrab farms and abandoned malls. These delicacies will grant health bonuses, power boosts and secret boons. Retro Beats – Bop along to a wonderfully upbeat soundtrack composed by Joel Corelitz (Death Stranding, Hohokum, The Unfinished Swan), with sound design from Irish studio, Hyperduck Soundworks (Dust: An Elysian Tail, Kingdom Rush).

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles