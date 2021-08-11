Necrobarista: Final Pour Now Available for Switch - News

Publisher Coconut Island Games and developer Route 59 announced Necrobarista: Final Pour is now available for the Nintendo Switch via eShop for $21.99.

View the Nintendo Switch trailer for the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

In a back-alley cafe, the dead are granted one last night to mingle with the living.

“This is a story about death and coffee.”

Inspired equally by film and anime, Necrobarista is a unique take on the visual novel medium. Follow a dynamic and diverse cast of characters as they navigate Melbourne’s hipstery coffee culture, the questionable ethics of necromancy, and the process of letting go.

Key Features:

Stylized, fully 3D cinematic presentation that draws from anime aesthetics.

Soundtrack by Kevin Penkin, BAFTA-nominated composer for Florence, Made in Abyss, and Norn9.

Delve into the world of the Terminal and fantasy Melbourne through free-roaming first-person scenes.

Featuring goon-sack robots, alchemical coffee, and Australian folk hero Ned Kelly.

Support for fourteen languages, including Korean, Arabic, and Russian.

