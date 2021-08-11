Garden Story Out Now for Switch and PC - News

Publisher Rose City Games and developer Picogram announced the action RPG, Garden Story, is now available for Switch, and PC and Mac via Steam and Epic Games Store.

Here is an overview of the game:

Concord, the youngest grape in The Grove, is now a Guardian, and it’s their job to help restore the island. That’s a lot to shoulder for a grape barely off the vine… and more than a few inhabitants are skeptical they have what it takes. Fortunately, Concord has friends like Elderberry, Rana, and Fuji on their side! With their help, you can take on the dangerous Rot and find ways to encourage other residents to assist in the efforts.

The Grove is your home, and your work will affect change for the better! Protect your friends, gather precious materials, and repair social ties and structures by bringing the fruits, fungi, and frogs of each village together as they work to fend off the Rot that threatens to destroy your home for good. Guide Concord’s restoration efforts and earn the trust of the community: help others with their problems, and they’ll offer you help in turn!

There’s plenty of work to be done, but don’t forget to take time and appreciate this lush world and the fruits of your labor. Listen to the sweet and catchy music of the island, relax in The Grove’s cozy and inviting atmosphere, cultivate gardens and libraries, and enjoy the delightful personalities you’ll meet along the way.

Key Features:

Explore a Lush, Living World – Immerse yourself in The Grove’s vibrant, organic ecosystem with four distinct (and adorable!) regions to enjoy.

– Immerse yourself in The Grove’s vibrant, organic ecosystem with four distinct (and adorable!) regions to enjoy. Foster Community – Take on requests, complete favors, and work as a role model to provide inhabitants with the confidence to support one another. Don’t be afraid to ask for help: we’re rebuilding together!

– Take on requests, complete favors, and work as a role model to provide inhabitants with the confidence to support one another. Don’t be afraid to ask for help: we’re rebuilding together! Combat Rot – Solve puzzles and fend off Rot as you delve into particularly infested locations of The Grove. Take caution: especially formidable Rot have taken residence in the depths of these areas!

– Solve puzzles and fend off Rot as you delve into particularly infested locations of The Grove. Take caution: especially formidable Rot have taken residence in the depths of these areas! Experiment with Equipment – Utilize a variety of items to help gather resources, grow gardens, stave off Rot, solve puzzles, and indulge in the occasional musical interlude!

– Utilize a variety of items to help gather resources, grow gardens, stave off Rot, solve puzzles, and indulge in the occasional musical interlude! Cultivate Your Home – Care for garden plots, gather resources, curate libraries, upgrade your tools, and rebuild structures.

