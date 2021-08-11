Metal Slug Tactics Arrives in 2022 for Switch and PC - News

Publisher Dotemu and developer Leikir Studio announced Metal Slug Tactics will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC Steam in 2022.

Metal Slug is back with a brand new entry in the Metal Slug universe. Discover a new side of the emblematic run ‘n ‘gun and jump into a dynamic tactical RPG with roguelike elements! Super fun and lighthearted, Metal Slug Tactics takes what makes Metal Slugso special and unique and brings it to the tactical genre!

Tactical RPG with Roguelike Elements

Experience the iconic dynamic battles of the Metal Slug series with a brand new perspective. Build up your adrenaline bar to unlock super attacks and use them wisely. Gain some precious war experience after each battle and unlock weapons or bonus perks to upgrade your team’s firepower.

Soldiers! Assemble!

Choose between iconics brothers-in-arms to create the perfect team to stop the war.

Launch simultaneous attacks on your targets with the sync. mechanic to deal a hell lot of damage to the enemies! Don’t forget to call in some reinforcements if your team isn’t enough! They will send over the heavy artillery to support you: the Metal Slug, air raids, you name it, you get it!

Fightt Your Way to Victory

Ending the war won’t be easy. Many challenges await, prepare to die again and again but never give up!

Play and replay your favorite missions as much as you want! Use the skills you acquired through each battle you have won so far to take down your enemies!

Story

Donald Morden is back! After a long time being hidden in a country opposed to the World Government, he patiently staged a coup d’etat and is finally ready to take revenge upon the World with the army he gathered throughout the years.

The Peregrine Falcons will have to do everything in their power to make it through the enemy lines and take down Morden before we get further into the war!

Key Features:

Discover the first tactical RPG of the Metal Slug Series.

Metal Slug Series. Experience huge replayability with procedurally generated missions layout.

Enjoy amazing pixel-art graphics respectful of the series.

Face challenging die and retry mechanics with your squad.

Challenge iconic bosses from the Metal Slug series.

Metal Slug series. Choose between iconics brothers-in-arms to create the perfect team.

Find the best combos to beat your enemies in epic battles.

