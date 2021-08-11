Loop Hero Headed to Switch in 2021 - News

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Four Quarters announced Loop Hero will launch for the Nintendo Switch in 2021.

The game first launched for PC via Steam, GOG, and the Humble Store on March 4.

View the Nintendo Switch announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The Lich has thrown the world into a timeless loop and plunged its inhabitants into never ending chaos. Wield an expanding deck of mystical cards to place enemies, buildings, and terrain along each unique expedition loop for the brave hero. Recover and equip powerful loot for each class of hero for their battles and expand the survivors’ camp to reinforce each adventure through the loop. Unlock new classes, new cards, and devious guardians on your quest to shatter the endless cycle of despair.

Key Features:

Infinite Adventure – Select from unlockable character classes and deck cards before setting out on each expedition along a randomly generated loop path. No expedition is ever the same as the ones before it.

– Select from unlockable character classes and deck cards before setting out on each expedition along a randomly generated loop path. No expedition is ever the same as the ones before it. Plan Your Struggle – Strategically place building, terrain, and enemy cards along each loop to create your own dangerous path. Find balance between the cards to increase your chances of survival while recovering valuable loot and resources for your camp.

– Strategically place building, terrain, and enemy cards along each loop to create your own dangerous path. Find balance between the cards to increase your chances of survival while recovering valuable loot and resources for your camp. Loot and Upgrade – Strike down menacing creatures, recover stronger loot to equip on the fly and unlock new perks along the way.

– Strike down menacing creatures, recover stronger loot to equip on the fly and unlock new perks along the way. Expand Your Camp – Turn hard-earned resources into campsite upgrades and gain valuable reinforcements with each completed loop along the expedition path.

– Turn hard-earned resources into campsite upgrades and gain valuable reinforcements with each completed loop along the expedition path. Save the Lost World – Overcome a series of unholy guardian bosses over a grand saga to save the world and break the time loop of the Lich!

