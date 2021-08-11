Xbox Series X|S Console Exclusive S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 Running on Unreal Engine 5 - News

Developer GSC Game World via Twitter announced the upcoming Xbox Series X|S and PC exclusive, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl, is running on Unreal Engine 5.

"Hey Unreal Engine, Feel free to mention we're running on UE5," reads the tweet from the official S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Twitter account. The Unreal Engine Twitter account replied by saying "Hey, sure thing! We thought it was a secret, though..."

The S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Twitter account replied with another tweet saying, "Not anymore. High five!" and included an image of the game in development using Unreal Engine 5.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and PC on April 28, 2022.

Hey @UnrealEngine,

Feel free to mention we're running on UE5 🤝 https://t.co/GLXdLM5YoV — S.T.A.L.K.E.R. OFFICIAL (@stalker_thegame) August 11, 2021

