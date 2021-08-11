Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 Rated in Australia - News

posted 5 hours ago

The Australian Classification board has rated the two biggest 2021 Xbox exclusives - Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5.

We've known Forza Horizon 5 will launch on November 9 for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC since it was first announced at E3 2021, however, Microsoft has yet to provide a release date for Halo Infinite beyond a Holiday 2021 window. Halo Infinite was given an M rating for "violence, online interactivity and in-game purchases."

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has previously stated Microsoft is waiting to know the release date of other big titles before announcing the Halo Infinite release date. He is most likely talking about 2021's Call of Duty game, which Activision has yet to officially unveil.

With the rating in Australia it is possible Microsoft will be announcing the Halo Infinite release date soon. Xbox will be holding a Gamescom 2021 showcase on August 24, which would be a good time to announce the release date.

The Xbox live stream for Gamescom 2021 will be hosted by Parris Lilly and Kate Yeager and take place on Tuesday, August 24 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm BST / 7:00 pm CEST. You will be able to watch on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook Gaming, Twitter, and select regional sites like VK.com in Russia and Bilibili in China.

Aaron Greenberg did say Xbox Game Studios will use the event to provide updates on upcoming 2021 games.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

