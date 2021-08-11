Rumor: From Software Developing New PlayStation Exclusive Soulslike Game - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 4,414 Views
Developer From Software is reportedly working with Sony once again on a new Soulslike PlayStation exclusive. The studio previously released Demon's Souls and Bloodborne as PlayStation exclusives.
The new rumor comes from Dealer Gamer and was corroborated by insider @Shpeshal_Nick who leaked Ghost of Tsushima's Iki Island expansion before it was officially announced.
The From Software game is not Bloodborne 2, but is a new brand-new IP and it will be announced a rumored PlayStation State of Play set for August 19. If this is true we should hear something about the State of Play in the coming days.
Insider @Shpeshal_Nick is also claiming a new Wipeout is currently in development for the PlayStation 5 and next-generation PlayStation VR headset. He believes it is in development at XDEV and Lucid Games.
Mother fuck. My rumour mill got screwed again. https://t.co/BWOWd6MMA5— Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) August 11, 2021
