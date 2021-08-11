Rumor: New Wipeout in Development for PS5 and PSVR 2 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment's futuristic anti-gravity racing video game series, Wipeout, has not seen a new entry since 2012's Wipeout 2048, which launched for the PlayStation Vita. However, there was a compilation release in 2017 for the PlayStation 4 called Wipeout Omega Collection.

Insider @Shpeshal_Nick via Twitter claims a new Wipeout is currently in development for the PlayStation 5 and next-generation PlayStation VR headset. He believes it is in development at XDEV and Lucid Games.

The insider did leak Ghost of Tsushima's Iki Island expansion before it was officially announced, so he does have a decent track record.

Yes, I am of the belief that Lucid Games is on this one https://t.co/yOcgV4N7mH — Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) August 11, 2021

You know what? Screw it. I’ll risk pissing someone off. Don’t wanna get scooped again. Been told Wipeout is coming back. Planned to be a VR2/PS5 title. Most likely an XDEV project. Still early in the project. — Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) August 11, 2021

