Rumor: New Wipeout in Development for PS5 and PSVR 2

Sony Interactive Entertainment's futuristic anti-gravity racing video game series, Wipeout, has not seen a new entry since 2012's Wipeout 2048, which launched for the PlayStation Vita. However, there was a compilation release in 2017 for the PlayStation 4 called Wipeout Omega Collection.
Insider @Shpeshal_Nick via Twitter claims a new Wipeout is currently in development for the PlayStation 5 and next-generation PlayStation VR headset. He believes it is in development at XDEV and Lucid Games.
The insider did leak Ghost of Tsushima's Iki Island expansion before it was officially announced, so he does have a decent track record.
Yes, I am of the belief that Lucid Games is on this one https://t.co/yOcgV4N7mH— Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) August 11, 2021
You know what? Screw it. I’ll risk pissing someone off. Don’t wanna get scooped again. Been told Wipeout is coming back. Planned to be a VR2/PS5 title. Most likely an XDEV project. Still early in the project.— Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) August 11, 2021
Despite Destruction Allstars being a commercial failure, Lucid Games made a well polished game and I can see them being given a second chance on a more known racing game like WipeOut. Creative Vault could also assist on the development since they worked on the Omega Collection and haven't talked about their next project. Though, assuming that they'll collaborate again with PS Studios and taking into account their work in Destruction Allstars, I think a new Motorstorm or Twisted Metal would suit them better.
If true, I wonder if this is the reason there is a slow down in game announcements, since some of them could be linked to PSVR 2. However, I don't trust "insiders", so until Sony actually announces this, I'm moving on.
Little bit bittersweet this rumour (if true). I'm glad the franchise hasn't been killed off, and a PS5 exclusive would certainly help tempt me to buy a PS5... but did Studio Liverpool really need to be closed in that case?
Ohhhh looks exciting,
We haven't had a decent new wipeout game in a while and hopefully they won't butcher it.