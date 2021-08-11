Typhoon Studios Reforms as Raccoon Logic, Acquires Journey to the Savage Planet IP - News

Journey to the Savage Planet developer Typhoon Studios has reformed as Raccoon Logic.

The studio is based in Montreal, Canada and has secured an investment from Tencent. They have acquired the rights to the Journey to the Savage Planet IP.

"We’re excited to be back in the indie space, making the games we truly believe in with an amazing new team," said Raccoon Logic creative director and co-founder Alex Hutchinson. "The early investment from Tencent is a huge boost, meaning we can do significant work on our own before we start talking to publishers. We love systemic games, games with a sense of humor and a big heart, and games with strong flavors that get reactions from players. We’re going to keep pushing on those ideas and we’ll have something to show soon!"

Raccoon Logic studio head and co-founder Reid Schneider added, "We’re super excited to continue the work we started at Typhoon Studios, and build upon the Journey to the Savage Planet franchise in the future. We would like to thank our partners at Tencent, Google, and 505 for their support. We’re fortunate to have put together an amazing team, many of whom helped build Savage Planet, and we’ve added some great new talent as well."

Here are the founders of Raccoon Logic:

Alex Hutchinson, creative director and co-founder. Previously co-founder and creative director, Typhoon Studios / Google. Prior to that a creative director at Ubisoft Montreal, where he directed Far Cry 4 and Assassin’s Creed III. Other past work includes Spore, The Sims 2, and Army of Two: The 40th Day for Electronic Arts.

Previously co-founder and creative director, Typhoon Studios / Google. Prior to that a creative director at Ubisoft Montreal, where he directed Far Cry 4 and Assassin’s Creed III. Other past work includes Spore, The Sims 2, and Army of Two: The 40th Day for Electronic Arts. Reid Schneider, studio head, executive producer, and co-founder. Previously co-founder and studio head / EP, Typhoon Studios / Google. Prior to that, a co-founder of WB Games Montreal where he served as the executive producer on Batman: Arkham Origins and Batman: Arkham Knight, Schneider’s other past work includes Electronic Arts’ Army of Two and Army of Two: 40th Day, Battlefield Vietnam, and the original Splinter Cell.

Previously co-founder and studio head / EP, Typhoon Studios / Google. Prior to that, a co-founder of WB Games Montreal where he served as the executive producer on Batman: Arkham Origins and Batman: Arkham Knight, Schneider’s other past work includes Electronic Arts’ Army of Two and Army of Two: 40th Day, Battlefield Vietnam, and the original Splinter Cell. Yannick Simard, CTO and co-founder. Previously technical director / software development manager at Typhoon Studios / Google. Prior to that, worked at Ubisoft in different lead programmer and technical lead roles on Watch Dogs and Watch Dogs 2. Other past work includes Army of Two, Army of Two: The 40th Day, and Spore Hero at Electronic Arts, and lead engine programmer at Eidos.

Previously technical director / software development manager at Typhoon Studios / Google. Prior to that, worked at Ubisoft in different lead programmer and technical lead roles on Watch Dogs and Watch Dogs 2. Other past work includes Army of Two, Army of Two: The 40th Day, and Spore Hero at Electronic Arts, and lead engine programmer at Eidos. Erick Bilodeau, art director and co-founder. Previously head of art of Typhoon Studios / Google. Prior to that he worked at WB Games Montreal as a lead technical artist on Batman: Arkham Origins. Other work includes Shawn White Skate, Far Cry 2, and Mighty Quest for Epic Loot.

Previously head of art of Typhoon Studios / Google. Prior to that he worked at WB Games Montreal as a lead technical artist on Batman: Arkham Origins. Other work includes Shawn White Skate, Far Cry 2, and Mighty Quest for Epic Loot. Marc-Antoine Lussier, technical design director and co-founder. Previously principal technical designer at Typhoon Studios / Google. Prior to that he worked at Ubisoft Montreal as technical design director on the original Assassin’s Creed, Assassin’s Creed II, Assassin’s Creed III, and Assassin’s Creed Unity. Other previous work includes Syberia and Myst 4.

