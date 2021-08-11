Sonic and Tails are Playable in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania - News

Sega announced Sonic the Hedgehog and Miles 'Tails' Prower from the Sonic the Hedgehog series will be playable Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania.

View the Sonic and Tails trailer below:

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on October 5.

