NERF Legends Announced for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Publisher GameMill Entertainment has announced arena first-person shooter, NERF Legends, for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It has cross-play support and will launch in October.

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

NERF Legends thrusts you into a futuristic, sci-fi world where you’ll come face-to-face with legions of robot enemies and ultimate boss masters. Armed with a wide array of NERF blasters based on their iconic, real-world counterparts, you’ll thwart formidable enemies while being challenged to pull off the most impressive high-flying trick shots across a series of unique and immersive environments. Are your NERF skills up to the challenge to become the ultimate NERF Legend?

Key Features:

Extreme Games Meet NERF set in out-of-this world locations such as Fortress Siege, Jungle Trouble, Ragnarok, and Spaceport Blastoff.

15 Authentic NERF Blasters across the Mega, Ultra and Elite lines. Plus upgradable perks and skins to customize your blaster.

19 Single player levels with tournament courses.

Four-versus-four, eight-player free for all with online multiplayer modes.

Collect dart powerups such as magnetic push and pull, seeker darts and freeze to change the tide of battles.

