Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Delayed to March 1, 2022 for PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Game Pass

Publisher Prime Matter and developer Owlcat Games announced Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous has been delayed for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Game Pass from fall 2021 to March 1, 2022.

The game will launch first for PC via Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store on September 2.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Embark on a journey to a realm overrun by demons in a new epic RPG from the creators of the critically acclaimed Pathfinder: Kingmaker. Explore the nature of good and evil, learn the true cost of power, and rise as a Mythic Hero capable of deeds beyond mortal expectations.

Your path will take you to the Worldwound, where the opening of a rift to the Abyss has unleashed all-consuming terror across the land. For over a century, the neighboring nations have tried to withstand the threat coming from the portal and drive the enemy back, but to little avail. Now you have the chance to put an end to this conflict, but the path to salvation is far from clear-cut. Will you become a shining angel backed by worthy paladins? Or a powerful necromancer with hordes of immortal undead in your thrall? Or something else? Lead your army and challenge the mighty demon lords. Your crusade will set in motion a chain of events that will change the world—and you—forever.

Key Features:

Fight Create any character imaginable with the flexibility, richness, and depth of the Pathfinder First Edition ruleset. Choose from 25 classes, 12 character races, and more than a thousand spells, feats, and abilities to suit your personal playstyle. Enjoy two combat modes to slay your enemies—real-time with pause or turn-based. Switch between them on the fly!

Lead A cast of more than 10 unique companions is ready to join your cause. Earn their trust and respect, and they will have your back no matter what dangers lie ahead. But you will need much more than a party of adventurers to cleanse the land of the demonic scourge. Take command of the crusaders and lead them to victory – either as a strategist controlling the battle from above, or as a field commander in a new tactical combat mode.

Ascend A gift of tremendous power has been given to you, and you must choose where this power will lead you. Take a step on one of eight Mythic Paths to obtain extraordinary abilities and shape everything that comes next. Your decisions might transform you into a celestial Angel, a ravaging Demon, a powerful Lich, a cunning Trickster, a lawful Aeon, a rebellious Azata, a wise Gold Dragon, or an ever-ravenous Swarm That Walks. The world will never be the same again.



