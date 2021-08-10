Pupperazzi Headed to Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass - News

Publisher Kitfox Games and developer Sundae Month announced the first-person dog photography game, Pupperazzi, will launch for the Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass alongside the previously announced PC Steam version. No release date was given.

View the Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

Welcome To Your Life As A Freelance Pupperazzo!

Snap photos of dogs while maintaining your social media presence. Will you hound for stardom in public, or would you rather be taken seriously as an artist? Perhaps you just want to show your friends the cute dog you saw while you were out. It’s your choice which direction your career goes – just don’t forget to pet the dogs along the way.

Dodge between people and obstacles as you try to capture canine beauty on everlasting digital photos. Double jump across buildings to get that lucrative shot of a local dog celebrity just trying to live their life. Slow motion zooming helps capture mid-air moments that actually make you feel something.

It’s a ruff world out there and it’s up to you to document it!

Key Features:

Who will photograph, pet, and tell these dogs they’re good boys and girls if you don’t?? The world NEEDS you in Pupperazzi, the dog photography game!

First-person photographer action. Discover all new dogs and activities as you run, jump, and interact with the world… And dogs! (Yes, you CAN pet them!)

Discover all new dogs and activities as you run, jump, and interact with the world… And dogs! (Yes, you CAN pet them!) SO. MANY. DOGS . Shibas, terriers, labs, pugs, and all kinds of breeds. You want ’em, WE GOT EM!

. Shibas, terriers, labs, pugs, and all kinds of breeds. You want ’em, WE GOT EM! Have fun with dogs! Play fetch, dress them up in different hats, terrorize them with vacuum cleaners (you monster), and start dance parties. Normal dog things. Questionable dog things. Suspiciously human things.

Play fetch, dress them up in different hats, terrorize them with vacuum cleaners (you monster), and start dance parties. Normal dog things. Questionable dog things. Suspiciously human things. Take the best photos. Upgrade your gear to get the best dog pics. Zoom, filters, slow-mo, lenses, and so much more!

Upgrade your gear to get the best dog pics. Zoom, filters, slow-mo, lenses, and so much more! A world populated entirely by dogs. Explore the lighthouse cove, take a sunset stroll on the boardwalk, zoom around the city of Muttropolis, and more! Either way, it’ll be filled with dogs. It’s rumored humans exist, but who cares?

Explore the lighthouse cove, take a sunset stroll on the boardwalk, zoom around the city of Muttropolis, and more! Either way, it’ll be filled with dogs. It’s rumored humans exist, but who cares? Share your galleries. If you took a picture and didn’t aggressively share it with several of your friends, did you even take it?? Science says no! Share your best snapshots online!

