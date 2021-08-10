The Wandering Village Headed to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One - News

Developer Stray Fawn Studio announced the city builder, The Wandering Village, will launch for the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One alongside the previously announced PC via Steam version. It will first launch via Xbox Game Preview and Steam Early Access. A release date was not provided.

Here is an overview of the game:

In a world where mysterious plants are spreading all over the earth, emitting toxic spores as they grow, a group of people seeks shelter on the back of a giant, wandering creature they call “Onbu.”

Become their leader, build their settlement and form a symbiotic relationship with the creature to survive together in this hostile, yet beautiful post-apocalyptic world that now surrounds you.

Key Features:

Build Your Village – Plan, build, expand and optimize your village to use the limited space as efficiently as possible and ensure the survival of your villagers.

– Plan, build, expand and optimize your village to use the limited space as efficiently as possible and ensure the survival of your villagers. Keep Your Villagers Alive – Farm various crops to keep your villagers fed, scout the environment and send out foraging missions to gather rare resources.

– Farm various crops to keep your villagers fed, scout the environment and send out foraging missions to gather rare resources. Live in Symbiosis – Try to keep the creature healthy to make sure that it keeps on walking, away from the spores and, hopefully, towards a safer place.

– Try to keep the creature healthy to make sure that it keeps on walking, away from the spores and, hopefully, towards a safer place. Discover Different Biomes – Travel through a multitude of different biomes and adapt your village to their unique opportunities and threats.

