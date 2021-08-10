The Kids We Were: Complete Edition Announced for Switch - News

Developer GAGEX have announced The Kids We Were: Complete Edition for the Nintendo Switch. No release date was given.

The Kids We Were: Complete Edition will be at the BitSummit: THE 8th BIT in Kyoto, Japan on September 2 and 3.

Here is an overview of the game:

The Kids We Were is an award-winning adventure game originally released worldwide for smartphones in February, 2020. Selected as one of the top three titles at the Google Play Indie Games Festival in 2020, it has also won the Avex Award, and been chosen for the Best Indies category of Google Play’s Best Games of 2020.

To celebrate the release of The Kids We Were on Nintendo Switch, we’ve added a bunch of brand-new content. If you want the full experience, look no further than this, the Complete Edition!

The Complete Edition includes the full story available in the app, in addition to a new bonus episode set after the events of the main game. There are also brand-new collection items to find!

